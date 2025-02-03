Space Trivia
2025
January 24
Scientists estimate that Jupiter’s moon Io is home to how many active volcanoes?
A.) 2
B.) 13
C.) 52
D.) More than 100
January 17
When it’s winter on Earth, which season is commencing on Mars?
A.) Winter also
B.) Spring
C.) Summer
D.) Fall
January 9
After touching down in November 2018, NASA’s retired InSight Mars lander was the first to detect what on Mars?
A) Solid water ice
B) Methane gas
C) Marsquakes
D) An ancient ocean
2024
September 27
Set to launch on Oct. 10, Europa Clipper carries a microchip featuring waveforms of people saying what word in over 100 spoken languages?
A) "Water"
B) "Ocean"
C) "Hello"
D) "Moon"
August 16
After the sky crane jetpack lowered NASA's Mars Curiosity rover to the surface of Mars on Aug. 5, 2012, what did the jetpack do next?
A) Returned to Earth
B) Crash-landed on Mars
C) Landed using airbags
D) Went into orbit
June 27
June 7, 2024
Cassini-Huygens was unique in that it was the first mission to do what?
A) Orbit Saturn
B) Land a probe in the outer solar system
C) Sample an extraterrestrial ocean
D) All of the above
June 1, 2024
JPL was founded in 1936 on which cultural holiday?
A) Valentine’s Day
B) St. Patrick’s Day
C) Cinco de Mayo
D) Halloween
May 25, 2024
NASA’s first interplanetary CubeSats – a pair of briefcase-size spacecraft called Mars Cube One, or MarCO, which flew by Mars in 2018 – were named after which two Pixar characters?
A) Sully and Mike
B) WALL-E and EVE
C) Buzz Lightyear and Woody
D) Dory and Nemo
May 1, 2024
In 2006, the Stardust spacecraft was the first to do what?
A) Return cometary and interstellar material
B) Send an impactor to slam into a comet
C) Make the closest flyby ever to a comet
D) Peer beneath the surface of a comet
April 26
NASA’s Voyager 1 mission is the first to do all of the following, except:
A) Cross the heliosphere, the boundary where the influences outside our solar system are stronger than those from our Sun
B) Venture into interstellar space
C) Visit Pluto
D) Image active volcanoes on Jupiter’s moon Io
April 4
The Deep Space Network consists of three antenna facilities around the world. Which of these is NOT a DSN location?
A) Goldstone, United States
B) Madrid, Spain
C) Cape Town, South Africa
D) Canberra, Australia
March 29
In addition to 2.6 million names, a poem written by U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón, and an etching of the Drake Equation, a commemorative plate mounted on Europa Clipper will also carry what?
A) Recordings of the word "water" in 103 languages
B) Artwork of radio frequencies for interstellar communication
C) A portrait of Ron Greeley, a founder of planetary science
D) All of the above
March 22
Which Mars mission played a crucial role in the storyline of the 2015 motion picture "The Martian"?
A) Mars Pathfinder
B) Mars Exploration Rovers
C) InSight
D) Mars Science Laboratory
March 8
Which is the most volcanic world in our solar system?
A) Earth
B) Venus
C) Io
D) Europa
February 23
In 1962, Mariner 2 became the first spacecraft to successfully encounter another planet. What planet was this?
A) Mercury
B) Mars
C) Venus
D) Jupiter
February 16
As of February 16, 2024, how many Mars rock samples has NASA’s Perseverance rover collected?
A) 8
B) 13
C) 18
D) 23
February 8
On Oct. 12, 1994, Magellan became the first spacecraft to do what?
A) Intentionally crash into a planet
B) Orbit Venus 200 times
C) Map Venus' infrared emissions
D) Capture images of volcanoes on another planet
January 26
NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications experiment recently beamed an ultra-high definition streaming video on Dec. 11 from a record-setting 19 million miles away. The star of the video was:
A) A jar of lucky JPL peanuts
B) A chihuahua named Mr. Dee Sock
C) A dancing JPL deer
D) A cat named Taters
2023
December 29
Which molecule, considered a key ingredient for life, was recently discovered at Saturn’s moon Enceladus?
A) Hydrogen cyanide
B) Potassium cyanide
C) Nitric acid
D) Cyanic acid
December 22
NASA’s EMIT mission, flying aboard the International Space Station, recently produced the first global maps in arid regions of what?
A) Pollen concentrations
B) Underground water supplies
C) Surface minerals
D) Camel populations
December 8
NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications experiment recently beamed data via laser from far beyond the Moon for the first time. About how far did the data travel?
A) 2 million miles
B) 5 million miles
C) 8 million miles
D) 10 million miles
December 1
What is the primary mission of Euclid, the new spaceborne observatory, led by ESA (European Space Agency) with NASA contributions?
A) Find new exoplanets
B) Investigate dark matter
C) Investigate dark energy
D) Both B and C
November 17
What did NASA’s Juno mission recently observe on the surface of Jupiter’s moon Ganymede?
A) Fresh craters
B) Mineral salts and organic compounds
C) Flowing water
D) Erupting geysers
November 10
Besides Earth, which is the only world in our solar system known to have liquid lakes and seas on the surface?
A) Titan
B) Callisto
C) Enceladus
D) Europa
November 2
The Europa Clipper spacecraft is set to launch in October 2024. Approximately how far is Europa from Earth?
A) 111 million miles
B) 222 million miles
C) 333 million miles
D) 444 million miles
October 19
This past August, the MOXIE instrument on NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover completed its mission. It was the first instrument ever to do what on Mars?
A) Collect rock samples
C) Generate oxygen
B) Search for life
D) Cook a hot dog
October 13
Which planet’s gravity will assist NASA’s Psyche mission in its trajectory toward a rendezvous with an asteroid?
A) Venus
B) Mars
C) Jupiter
D) Saturn
October 5
NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer will work to help researchers understand the nature of what on the Moon's surface?
A) Water
B) Gravity
C) Air
D) Sunlight
September 29
NASA’s Mars Ingenuity helicopter is preparing for its 61st powered flight on the Red Planet. Since reaching Mars, how much time has Ingenuity spent in flight?
A) 15 minutes
B) 48 minutes
C) One hour and 48 minutes
D) Three hours and 26 minutes
September 15
NASA wants to send a trio of these miniature rovers to explore off-world. Where are they going?
A) Mars Moon, Phobos
B) Earth's Moon
C) Near-Earth Asteroid
D) Saturn's Moon, Titan
September 7
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover captured this image of "Bettys Rock" on June 20, 2022. The rock is named after Bettys Rock in what national park?
A) Joshua Tree
B) Shenandoah
C) Badlands
D) Grand Teton
August 10
NASA's Curiosity Mars rover captured these "sun rays", also known as crepuscular rays, shining through clouds at sunset. "Crepuscular" is taken from the Latin word for:
A) Twilight
B) Dawn
C) Evening
D) Glowing
August 1
Hellespontus Montes is a mountain range on Mars that has formed a unique local landscape. Scientists believe it is due to:
A) Water
B) Glaciers
C) Lava
D) Wind
Engineers and technicians at Cape Canaveral are preparing NASA’s Psyche spacecraft for liftoff, which is slated for Oct. 5. Psyche will visit:
A.) A metal-rich asteroid
B.) A long-period comet
C.) The moons of Mars
D.) The moons of Jupiter
July 13
On June 22, NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover captured an image of a rock in Jezero Crater shaped like which of the following food items?
A. A pizza
B. A doughnut
C. An artichoke
D. A banana
July 1
Which essential element, necessary for life, was recently discovered on Saturn's moon, Enceladus?
A. Boron
B. Sulfur
C. Titanium
D. Phosphorus
June 9, 2023
This week, observations by NASA’s NuSTAR X-ray telescope gave astronomers new clues about the brightest and most energetic gamma-ray burst ever detected. Gamma ray bursts occur when:
A. A pair of black holes collide
B. The core of a massive star collapses
C. A planet falls into a massive star
D. A planet is vaporized by a super-laser from the Death Star
May 26, 2023
What is the most volcanically active body in the solar system?
A. Earth
B. Venus
C. Jupiter's moon Io
D. Saturn's moon Enceladus