Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Currently active
40
Mars Perseverance
Loading… : :
Currently transmitting
Parker Solar Probe
Parker Solar Probe is sending to Goldstone. Parker Solar Probe is receiving from Goldstone.
Next close approach (safe)
Feb. 3, 2025
77,200 MilesProximity 77,200
JPL is federally funded by NASA and managed by Caltech.
Missions
Exploring the Universe
Spacecraft developed at JPL have flown to every planet in the solar system and the Sun, and beyond.
Meet NeBula-SPOT See All Robots
Robotics
NeBula-SPOT
Explores complex environments without human guidance
Ability
Walking
Movement
Legged, Moving
is a place for
- Dreamers
- Artists
- Communicators
- Designers
- Educators
- Innovators
- Inventors
- Makers
- Problem Solvers
- Roboticists
- Scientists
- Engineers
- Thinkers
- Visualizers
- Oceanographers
- Developers
- Astrophysicists
- Disruptors
- Data Scientists
- Storytellers
- Dreamers
- Artists
- Communicators
- Designers
- Educators
- Innovators
- Inventors
- Makers
- Problem Solvers
- Roboticists
- Scientists
- Engineers
- Thinkers
- Visualizers
- Oceanographers
- Developers
- Astrophysicists
- Disruptors
- Data Scientists
- Storytellers
- Dreamers
- Artists
- Communicators
- Designers
- Educators
- Innovators
- Inventors
- Makers
- Problem Solvers
- Roboticists
- Scientists
- Engineers
- Thinkers
- Visualizers
- Oceanographers
- Developers
- Astrophysicists
- Disruptors
- Data Scientists
- Storytellers
- Dreamers
- Artists
- Communicators
- Designers
- Educators
- Innovators
- Inventors
- Makers
- Problem Solvers
- Roboticists
- Scientists
- Engineers
- Thinkers
- Visualizers
- Oceanographers
- Developers
- Astrophysicists
- Disruptors
- Data Scientists
- Storytellers
- Dreamers
- Artists
- Communicators
- Designers
- Educators
- Innovators
- Inventors
- Makers
- Problem Solvers
- Roboticists
- Scientists
- Engineers
- Thinkers
- Visualizers
- Oceanographers
- Developers
- Astrophysicists
- Disruptors
- Data Scientists
- Storytellers
- Dreamers
- Artists
- Communicators
- Designers
- Educators
- Innovators
- Inventors
- Makers
- Problem Solvers
- Roboticists
- Scientists
- Engineers
- Thinkers
- Visualizers
- Oceanographers
- Developers
- Astrophysicists
- Disruptors
- Data Scientists
- Storytellers
- Dreamers
- Artists
- Communicators
- Designers
- Educators
- Innovators
- Inventors
- Makers
- Problem Solvers
- Roboticists
- Scientists
- Engineers
- Thinkers
- Visualizers
- Oceanographers
- Developers
- Astrophysicists
- Disruptors
- Data Scientists
- Storytellers
- Dreamers
- Artists
- Communicators
- Designers
- Educators
- Innovators
- Inventors
- Makers
- Problem Solvers
- Roboticists
- Scientists
- Engineers
- Thinkers
- Visualizers
- Oceanographers
- Developers
- Astrophysicists
- Disruptors
- Data Scientists
- Storytellers
- Dreamers
- Artists
- Communicators
- Designers
- Educators
- Innovators
- Inventors
- Makers
- Problem Solvers
- Roboticists
- Scientists
- Engineers
- Thinkers
- Visualizers
- Oceanographers
- Developers
- Astrophysicists
- Disruptors
- Data Scientists
- Storytellers
- Dreamers
- Artists
- Communicators
- Designers
- Educators
- Innovators
- Inventors
- Makers
- Problem Solvers
- Roboticists
- Scientists
- Engineers
- Thinkers
- Visualizers
- Oceanographers
- Developers
- Astrophysicists
- Disruptors
- Data Scientists
- Storytellers