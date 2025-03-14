Your STEM Journey Starts Here
Featured Resources
Learn about the Europa Clipper mission as it heads to Jupiter's ocean moon to explore if this icy world could support life.
About JPL Education
Our mission is to provide transformational STEM education experiences and resources that empower teachers and inspire the next generation of explorers. Learn more about JPL Education.
K-12 Education
K-12 Resource Library
Explore hundreds of STEM resources for K-12 teachers and students, including lesson plans, projects, and videos.
Internships
STEM Internships
Our programs offer college and university students the chance to take part in groundbreaking missions and research at JPL.
From inspiration to discovery: Provide transformational STEM education experiences.