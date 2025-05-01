Social
NASA- and JPL-managed missions are using social networking sites like Instagram, X, YouTube, and Facebook to keep the public informed. JPL also has its own blog, with posts from scientists and engineers.
The following is a list of JPL-managed missions and projects and links to their social networking pages.
X
- NASAJPL | Space and mission updates from JPL
- NASAJPL Education | Space-related educational activities and resources for educators and students
- AsteroidWatch | Get the latest news about asteroids
- CassiniSaturn | Follow Cassini in its tour of the Saturn System
- NASAJuno | Follow the Juno spacecraft on its journey to Jupiter
- NASAClimate | Track the latest NASA news about global climate change
- MarsRovers | Keep tabs on the twin Mars rovers, Spirit and Opportunity
- Mars Curiosity | Stay ahead of the crowd and get updates on the next rover going to Mars
- NASA Exoplanets | Join the hunt for Earth-like planets
- SciJinks | Learn about predicting global weather patterns
- JPL Technology | Follow technology development at JPL
- NASA JPL Careers | Discover what you're made of
YouTube
- JPLnews | Bring space to your computer with our out-of-this-world videos
- NASA Space Place | For elementary age kids and parents
- NASAJPL | Managing many of NASA's robotic missions exploring Earth, the solar system and our universe
- NASAClimateChange | Rocket science isn't enough; we're climate scientists, too. Follow us to keep up with climate change
- Life at NASA JPL (JPL Careers) | Discover what you're made of