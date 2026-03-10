Missions
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Showing 1–12 of 162 results
- Category: Mission.Category: current.
Sentinel-6B Satellite
Sentinel-6B is a joint mission led by NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) that will provide essential sea level and other ocean data after it launches in November 2025. The satellite will eventually take over from its twin, Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, which launched in 2020. .
Launch date: Nov. 16, 2025
- Category: Mission.Category: current.
NISAR
Using advanced radar imaging that will provide an unprecedented, detailed view of Earth, the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar, or NISAR, satellite is designed to observe and take measurements of some of the planet's most complex processes. .
Launch date: July 30, 2025
- Category: Mission.Category: current.
SPHEREx
The Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer (SPHEREx) mission will provide an all-sky spectral survey. Over a two-year planned mission, the SPHEREx Observatory will collect data on more than 450 million galaxies along with more than 100 million stars in the Milky Way in order to explore the origins of the universe. .
Launch date: March 11, 2025