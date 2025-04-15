Science and Research at NASA JPL
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is paving the way for innovative research and science, supporting the advancement of NASA science and groundbreaking spaceflight missions.
Pushing boundaries
Challenges what is possible, pushing science and technology past the cutting edge.
Forging connections
Connects institutions and partners to enable and drive transformational science.
Supporting the next generation
Uplifts a diverse community of scientists and researchers to support the next generation of science.
Office of Research and Development
We foster excellence in scientific and technological research and development within JPL, in collaboration with NASA and our external partners, for the benefit of humanity.
How to connect
The Office of Research and Development (ORD) at NASA JPL supports this work. Learn more about the ORD here .