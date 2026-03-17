JPL Apps
Mobile Apps
Space Images
Discover, share and explore stunning images and videos of space from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory -- now available for iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad and Android devices.
Satellite Insight
This game, based on NASA's GOES-R satellite series, which is designed to provide constant data and imagery on Earth's weather and even detect and track hurricanes, puts players in the hot seat, bundling identical blocks of data as they're collected by a virtual spacecraft.
Spacecraft AR
This JPL-produced app uses native mobile augmented reality to bring NASA spacecraft to whatever space you’re in. Find a flat surface and view interactive 3D models right in front of you, scaled to table-top size or in their true-to-life proportions. Take pics with the spacecraft in your favorite environments, and explore detailed info about their fascinating missions. (Note: early releases of the app are compatible only with newer Android devices.)
Earth Now
View stunning visualizations of climate change data from NASA's Earth satellites on a 3-D model of Earth that can be rotated and manipulated for an all-encompassing view of our world's vital stats. Choose from extensive visual datamaps including sea level, ozone, carbon dioxide and watervapor to monitor and study climate patterns across the planet.
Desktop Apps
Eyes on the Earth
View recent data of Earth's vital signs, follow NASA satellites and learn how they collect critical data about Earth's atmosphere, land and oceans, and see spectacular views of our home planet from space with this desktop app and visualization tool.
Eyes on the Solar System (Orrery)
Explore the cosmos from your computer with this 3-D solar system full of real NASA mission data. Hop on an asteroid. Fly with NASA's Voyager spacecraft. See the entire solar system moving in real time. You control space and time in this desktop app and visualization tool.
Eyes on Exoplanets
This desktop app and visualization tool allows you to explore a 3-D simulation, populated from real spacecraft data, of all planets that have been discovered around other stars.
Deep Space Network Now
To keep in contact with the spacecraft exploring our solar system and the universe beyond, JPL operates a network of large radio antennas called the DSN. This online app will let you see what the DSN is up to right now, which antennas are in use, which spacecraft are talking to us, how quickly data is being received, and how long it takes a signal take to get there and back.