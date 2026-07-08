JPL’s Commitment to Small Business Suppliers

Reaching new frontiers in space demands creative solutions and strong collaboration. At JPL, we work with a network of strategic partners to deliver on our commitments to NASA and the nation. Small businesses play a vital role in supporting our missions and projects, contributing to groundbreaking science and helping address global challenges.
Working with small businesses:
Each year, we are proud to award more than $200 million in subcontracts to small businesses and invest in organizations that help advance NASA’s mission and America’s leadership in space.
Our Small Business Programs Office leads these efforts and serves as the primary point of contact for small business partners. For information on potential opportunities, please contact smallbusiness.programsoffice@jpl.nasa.gov.
John Kelly
CFO and Director for Financial & Business Operations
The Jet Propulsion Laboratory is a unique national research facility that carries out robotic space and Earth science missions, and operates NASA's Deep Space Network. On many of our projects, programs and missions, we partner with private industry, universities, non-profit organizations, and government agencies.
Recognizing what JPL procures will help companies match capabilities to our needs, which include:
Review our commonly purchased goods and services.
This JPL small business award is designed to recognize excellence in subcontract performance on a JPL-issued subcontract.
The Thomas H. May Legacy of Excellence Award is a center-level award presented annually. The award was established in memory of Mr. May, a former manager of JPL's Small Business Program Office, to honor his lifelong dedication to small business utilization.
2024: Updike Distribution Logistics
2023: B&A Engineering
2022: Motiv Space Systems
2021: Bay Systems Consulting
2020: Tendeg LLC
2019: Sierra Lobo
2018: Safari Micro Government Solutions
2017: Millennium Engineering & Integration Company
2016: MORI Associates
2015: TerraSond Limited
2014: Dynamic Systems
2013: JTC Architects
2012: Honeybee Robotics Space Mechanisms
2011: The Terraza Design Group
2010: ATA Engineering
2009: Columbus Technologies & Services
2008: Santa Barbara Applied Research
The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has strict rules that govern and prohibit the acceptance of business gifts and gratuities from suppliers. These rules help avoid misunderstandings or perceptions of favoritism with JPL's supplier base. These rules are in place on a year-round basis and are rigorously enforced. JPL's Shipping, Receiving, and Mail Services departments restrict the receipt and handling of non-essential items. Therefore, gifts and gratuities or business courtesies (e.g. gift baskets, alcohol, food, promotional or personal items and gift cards) will be declined.
The JPL Ethics Office may be contacted directly at (818) 354-9999, or by email at ethics-office@jpl.nasa.gov. All contact is held in the strictest confidence, and submitters need not identify themselves. For more information about our program and to download our Ethical Guidelines for JPL Subcontractors brochure, please visit the JPL Ethics Program website at https://ethics.jpl.nasa.gov.
JPL believes in maintaining the highest standards of business conduct and we appreciate you supporting our effort to continue to do so.
What can and can't you say about your business relationship with JPL? Here are 5 tips.
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