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Acquisition

About Us

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Acquisition organization is responsible for the procurement of goods and services in support of the Laboratory's tasks, projects, programs, and institutional needs. We're accountable for all procurement functions: planning, source solicitation, evaluation and selection, administration, closeout, and managing supplier performance.

JPL’s Commitment to Small Business Suppliers

John Kelly, CFO and Director for Financial & Business Operations

Reaching new frontiers in space demands creative solutions and strong collaboration. At JPL, we work with a network of strategic partners to deliver on our commitments to NASA and the nation. Small businesses play a vital role in supporting our missions and projects, contributing to groundbreaking science and helping address global challenges.

Working with small businesses:

  • Strengthens our supply chain and expands our capabilities and expertise.
  • Introduces fresh perspectives that benefit our work.
  • Drives cutting-edge innovation that helps shape the future of exploration.
  • Engages local communities in advancing national goals.

Each year, we are proud to award more than $200 million in subcontracts to small businesses and invest in organizations that help advance NASA’s mission and America’s leadership in space.

Our Small Business Programs Office leads these efforts and serves as the primary point of contact for small business partners. For information on potential opportunities, please contact smallbusiness.programsoffice@jpl.nasa.gov.

John Kelly
CFO and Director for Financial & Business Operations

What We Procure

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory is a unique national research facility that carries out robotic space and Earth science missions, and operates NASA's Deep Space Network. On many of our projects, programs and missions, we partner with private industry, universities, non-profit organizations, and government agencies.

Recognizing what JPL procures will help companies match capabilities to our needs, which include:

  • Spacecraft;
  • Spacecraft subsystems and assemblies;
  • Spacecraft instruments and science investigations;
  • R&D studies;
  • R&D hardware;
  • Technology and application programs;
  • Computer hardware, software, and services;
  • Construction, and architect and engineering services;
  • Facilities and grounds maintenance;
  • Staff augmentation; and,
  • Commercial items and services of all types.

Review our commonly purchased goods and services.

Thomas H. May Legacy of Excellence Award

This JPL small business award is designed to recognize excellence in subcontract performance on a JPL-issued subcontract.

The Thomas H. May Legacy of Excellence Award is a center-level award presented annually. The award was established in memory of Mr. May, a former manager of JPL's Small Business Program Office, to honor his lifelong dedication to small business utilization.

Recipients include:

2024: Updike Distribution Logistics
2023: B&A Engineering
2022: Motiv Space Systems
2021: Bay Systems Consulting
2020: Tendeg LLC
2019: Sierra Lobo
2018: Safari Micro Government Solutions
2017: Millennium Engineering & Integration Company
2016: MORI Associates
2015: TerraSond Limited
2014: Dynamic Systems
2013: JTC Architects
2012: Honeybee Robotics Space Mechanisms
2011: The Terraza Design Group
2010: ATA Engineering
2009: Columbus Technologies & Services
2008: Santa Barbara Applied Research

Business Gifts & Gratuities

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has strict rules that govern and prohibit the acceptance of business gifts and gratuities from suppliers. These rules help avoid misunderstandings or perceptions of favoritism with JPL's supplier base. These rules are in place on a year-round basis and are rigorously enforced. JPL's Shipping, Receiving, and Mail Services departments restrict the receipt and handling of non-essential items. Therefore, gifts and gratuities or business courtesies (e.g. gift baskets, alcohol, food, promotional or personal items and gift cards) will be declined.

The JPL Ethics Office may be contacted directly at (818) 354-9999, or by email at ethics-office@jpl.nasa.gov. All contact is held in the strictest confidence, and submitters need not identify themselves. For more information about our program and to download our Ethical Guidelines for JPL Subcontractors brochure, please visit the JPL Ethics Program website at https://ethics.jpl.nasa.gov.

JPL believes in maintaining the highest standards of business conduct and we appreciate you supporting our effort to continue to do so.

Guidelines for Vendors on News Releases and Other Marketing

What can and can't you say about your business relationship with JPL? Here are 5 tips.

  1. Get it approved. Vendor news releases and other promotional materials (blogs, videos, commercials etc.) must be reviewed and approved by JPL. Send draft content with at least a week's lead time to jpl-media@jpl.nasa.gov.
  2. Yes, you can shout it from the rooftops. Vendors are free to state that JPL is one of their customers, and to describe factually the services and products they provide. Identify JPL on first reference as "NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory."
  3. No, you can't speak for JPL. As a research and development center funded by the nation's taxpayers, JPL must always avoid the appearance of favoritism toward any private entity. JPL employees are not permitted to provide quotes for vendor news releases. Vendors may not attribute any statements or opinions to JPL (i.e. "JPL was thrilled with the performance of our ACME widget.")
  4. No logos or photo shoots. Vendor promotional materials may not include the logos of JPL, NASA, or Caltech, and may not include images taken on Lab. Publicly available images may be used, subject to the JPL Image Use Policy.
  5. No partnerships. JPL does not issue joint releases with vendors, and the word "partnership," which has a specific legal meaning for JPL, may not be used.

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