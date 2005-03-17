Opportunity View on Sol 397 (3-D)



Figure 1

Figure 2

NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity used its navigation camera to take the images combined into this 360-degree view of the rover's surroundings on the 397th martian day, or sol, of its surface mission (March 6, 2005). Opportunity had completed a drive of 124 meters (407 feet) across the rippled flatland of the Meridiani Planum region on the previous sol, but did not drive on this sol. This location is catalogued as Opportunity's site 48. This three-dimensional view is presented as a cylindrical-perspective projection with geometric and brightness seam correction.

Figure 1 is the left-eye view of a stereo pair and Figure 2 is the right-eye view of a stereo pair.