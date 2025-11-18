Quantum Space Innovation Center

ESTO Quantum Report

This is a final report from NASA Earth Science Technology Office (ESTO) workshop at NASA Ames in August, 2024. Quantum technologies hold the potential to bridge observational gaps in Earth-related studies and offer significant advantages over traditional sensing methods. A group of engineers, Earth scientists, and quantum experts recently gathered at NASA’s Ames Research Center (ARC) to share ideas on quantum technologies. The goal was to identify important Earth science remote sensing requirements that are difficult to accomplish using the current remote sensing concepts, and recommend various potential pathfinder applications of quantum sensing to Earth science remote sensing.