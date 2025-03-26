NEPAG.
NASA Electronic Parts Engineering School
Our goals are to:
- Address knowledge gaps in the EEEE parts engineering workforce
- Increase the number of trained professionals in that workforce
Program Overview
Certificate and Master’s Degree programs with an emphasis in EEEE Parts Engineering are offered through enrollment with our individual university partners.
Academic Partners
Each degree program will be comprised of graduate-level courses offered online or in person at participating universities.
Internships
Students will also be eligible to receive hands-on training on-site at NASA Centers such as JPL and Goddard.
Admissions
Our partner universities each have unique admissions, residency, and coursework requirements for their graduate degree and certificate programs.
