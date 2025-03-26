JavaScript is required
JPL Logo
NEPAG.

NASA Electronic Parts Engineering School

Our goals are to:

  1. Address knowledge gaps in the EEEE parts engineering workforce
  2. Increase the number of trained professionals in that workforce

Find what you need to Advance

Program Overview

Certificate and Master’s Degree programs with an emphasis in EEEE Parts Engineering are offered through enrollment with our individual university partners.

Learn more

Academic Partners

Each degree program will be comprised of graduate-level courses offered online or in person at participating universities.

Learn More

Internships

Students will also be eligible to receive hands-on training on-site at NASA Centers such as JPL and Goddard.

Learn More

Admissions

Our partner universities each have unique admissions, residency, and coursework requirements for their graduate degree and certificate programs.

Learn More

CL#23-3738