Gallery: JPL in Popular Culture

The team behind “Project Hail Mary” reached out to NASA as they worked to bring author Andy Weir’s novel to the big screen. Actors Ryan Gosling and Sandra Hüller, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, screenwriter Drew Goddard, and Weir visited NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to talk about their experience making the movie and the collaboration between scientists and creative media.

Also joining the discussion was NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren who, during filming, shared insights with Gosling on the awesome (and tough) realities of human spaceflight, like adjusting to microgravity.