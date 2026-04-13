JPL Intern Guide
Essential tips, resources, and everything you need to dare mighty things at JPL
Your Journey Starts Now
Welcome to JPL, and congrats on joining the team at the forefront of Earth and space exploration. You're about to embark on an incredible journey. This online guidebook will help get you started – dive in below.
Your First Day
Learn what to expect on your first day, including what time to arrive, where to go, and what to bring with you.
Getting to Lab
Explore options and resources for commuting to the Lab by car, bike, bus, and carpool.
Policies & Guidelines
Get an overview of JPL policies and learn about the requirements for your internship.
See What's Happening
Find the latest talks, events, tours and more on the JPL Student Calendar.
Your First Day
Learn what to expect on your first day, including what time to arrive, where to go, and what to bring with you.
Getting to Lab
Explore options and resources for commuting to the Lab by car, bike, bus, and carpool.
Policies & Guidelines
Get an overview of JPL policies and learn about the requirements for your internship.
See What's Happening
Find the latest talks, events, tours and more on the JPL Student Calendar.
The JPL Internship Experience
As a JPL intern, you’ll play a hands-on role in making the impossible a reality.