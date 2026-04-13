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JPL interns wear matching shirts and pose on a concrete sign of the JPL letters.

JPL Intern Guide

Essential tips, resources, and everything you need to dare mighty things at JPL

Your Journey Starts Now

Welcome to JPL, and congrats on joining the team at the forefront of Earth and space exploration. You're about to embark on an incredible journey. This online guidebook will help get you started – dive in below.

Get Started

Your First Day

Learn what to expect on your first day, including what time to arrive, where to go, and what to bring with you.

Get Started

Getting to Lab

Explore options and resources for commuting to the Lab by car, bike, bus, and carpool.

Your Internship

Policies & Guidelines

Get an overview of JPL policies and learn about the requirements for your internship.

Resources

See What's Happening

Find the latest talks, events, tours and more on the JPL Student Calendar.

Resources

Resources for Interns

Explore on Lab and online resources to use during your time at JPL.

Resources

Social Media Toolkit

Learn about the guidelines for posting to social media and how to take part in JPL campaigns.

The JPL Internship Experience

As a JPL intern, you’ll play a hands-on role in making the impossible a reality.

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Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

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