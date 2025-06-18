Edu News
News .Internships
Meet the JPL Interns Preparing a Team of Rovers for the Moon
For these six students, an internship at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory meant playing a key hands-on role in developing a trio of small rovers destined for the Moon and designed to show the promise of multirobot missions.
May 6, 2024
News .Internships
Interns Lead the Way in DARPA Robotics Challenge and Find Their Futures
To gain an edge in one of the world's premier robotics competitions, JPL brought in a team of experts at the forefront of their field – college students. The experience gave the interns and the Laboratory a new perspective on what's possible.
May 19, 2022
