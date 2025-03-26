JavaScript is required
About JPL Education

Welcome to the online home of STEM Engagement at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Our mission is to provide transformational STEM education experiences and resources that empower educators and inspire the next generation of explorers.

About JPL

NASA's Leader in Robotic Exploration

Our missions have flown to every planet and the Sun on a quest to understand our place in the universe and to search for the possibility of life beyond Earth.

Located in Southern California, JPL is NASA’s leader in robotic exploration. In addition to supporting the agency’s missions, we also assist the Office of STEM Engagement (OSTEM) and NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in connecting educators, kids, parents, and caregivers to the inspiring work at NASA.

What We Offer

Our team’s expertise in STEM learning and our position within JPL and NASA give us a unique vantage point from which to design timely and relevant STEM products and programs.

We serve audiences through three main channels:

K-12 Education and Kids Content

The K-12 Education database contains STEM learning resources designed to empower teachers. Our direct to kids content on NASA Space Place inspires young learners to explore space and Earth science online through fun games, informative articles, engaging short videos, and an ongoing art challenge.

K-12 Education Resources

Professional Development

Collaborations & Consulting

Our Audiences

  • Educators for grades K-12
  • Schools and organizations serving K-12 audiences
  • Kids ages 8+
  • Families

Higher Education

The Higher Education team manages STEM internship and fellowship programs at JPL. We provide pathways for students to enter the STEM career pipeline at NASA and beyond while also building strategic partnerships with colleges, universities, and educational organizations.

STEM Internships

College-to-Career Pathways

Strategic Partnerships

Our Audiences

  • College and university students
  • Colleges, universities, and higher education institutions
  • Higher education organizations and programs

Nationwide Networks

JPL has been catalysing global communities on behalf of NASA since 1999 with our Solar System Ambassadors and Museum and Informal Education (MIE) Alliance programs. MIE Alliance collaborates with science centers, museums, planetariums, and other educational organizations to provide access to NASA resources. We offer resources, materials, training, and connections to NASA missions and science.

The NASA Solar System Ambassadors program is a public engagement effort that works with motivated volunteers across the nation to communicate the science and excitement of NASA's space exploration missions and discoveries with the people in their communities.

Community of Practice

Competitive Award Program

Connections to NASA

Our Audiences

  • Educators and other professionals at science centers, youth groups, camps, museums, parks, and similar institutions
  • Informal education organizations, including libraries, museums, and planetariums
  • Lifelong learners

