About JPL Education
Welcome to the online home of STEM Engagement at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Our mission is to provide transformational STEM education experiences and resources that empower educators and inspire the next generation of explorers.
Located in Southern California, JPL is NASA’s leader in robotic exploration. In addition to supporting the agency’s missions, we also assist the Office of STEM Engagement (OSTEM) and NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in connecting educators, kids, parents, and caregivers to the inspiring work at NASA.
What We Offer
Our team’s expertise in STEM learning and our position within JPL and NASA give us a unique vantage point from which to design timely and relevant STEM products and programs.
We serve audiences through three main channels:
Read more about our services, products, and programs, plus start exploring our digital STEM education resources below.
K-12 Education and Kids Content
The K-12 Education database contains STEM learning resources designed to empower teachers. Our direct to kids content on NASA Space Place inspires young learners to explore space and Earth science online through fun games, informative articles, engaging short videos, and an ongoing art challenge.
K-12 Education Resources
Our standards-aligned lesson plans, projects, and activities are designed to get students engaged in learning about STEM with NASA.
Professional Development
We help teachers bring NASA-inspired STEM into their curricula with educator webinars, workshops, trainings, and support.
Collaborations & Consulting
We work with organizations to strengthen K-12 curricula and programs and better prepare students for a future in STEM.
Professional Development
Collaborations & Consulting
Our Audiences
- Educators for grades K-12
- Schools and organizations serving K-12 audiences
- Kids ages 8+
- Families
Explore More
Higher Education
The Higher Education team manages STEM internship and fellowship programs at JPL. We provide pathways for students to enter the STEM career pipeline at NASA and beyond while also building strategic partnerships with colleges, universities, and educational organizations.
STEM Internships
Our programs offer students the chance to engage in groundbreaking research and missions at JPL.
College-to-Career Pathways
Our educational programs give students real-world experience they can use to launch a career at NASA and beyond.
Strategic Partnerships
Our partnerships aim to expand participation and opportunities in STEM for students from diverse backgrounds.
Our Audiences
- College and university students
- Colleges, universities, and higher education institutions
- Higher education organizations and programs
Explore More
Nationwide Networks
JPL has been catalysing global communities on behalf of NASA since 1999 with our Solar System Ambassadors and Museum and Informal Education (MIE) Alliance programs. MIE Alliance collaborates with science centers, museums, planetariums, and other educational organizations to provide access to NASA resources. We offer resources, materials, training, and connections to NASA missions and science.
The NASA Solar System Ambassadors program is a public engagement effort that works with motivated volunteers across the nation to communicate the science and excitement of NASA's space exploration missions and discoveries with the people in their communities.
Community of Practice
We provide informal educators with access to NASA resources through the Museum & Informal Education (MIE) Alliance.
Competitive Award Program
We manage NASA's TEAM II program, which funds organizations looking to engage their communities in missions and science from the agency.
Connections to NASA
We provide support, resources, materials and training to help organizations bring the excitement of NASA missions and science to their communities.
Our Audiences
- Educators and other professionals at science centers, youth groups, camps, museums, parks, and similar institutions
- Informal education organizations, including libraries, museums, and planetariums
- Lifelong learners