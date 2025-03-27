K-12 Educator Resources

Showing 1–15 of 358 results
Collection .
Pi Day Activities for the Classroom
Students can solve some of the same problems NASA scientists and engineers do using pi!
Video .
This whiteboard video describes how "radioisotope power" allows many spacecraft, such as NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars, to stay powered while traveling through space and exploring other planets.
Image .
This flow-chart describes the engineering design process.
Engineering in the Classroom
Find out how to make connections between the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and the real-world engineering that goes into designing, building, and operating spacecraft.
Mission to Mars Student Challenge
Get K-12 students exploring Mars with NASA scientists, engineers, and the Perseverance rover as they learn all about STEM and design their very own mission to the Red Planet.
Why are the tallest peaks in the solar system found on one of its smallest worlds? Like any planet, how Mars looks outside is tied to what goes on inside.
Where's the driver's seat for a Mars rover? Millions of miles away, back on Earth! Learn more in this 60-second video.
What does it take to get a spacecraft to Mars? This 60-second video covers a few key things to remember when planning a trip to the Red Planet.
NASA has dozens of robotic spacecraft exploring our solar system – and beyond. So how exactly do we navigate spacecraft that are so far away?
How did we know that the Curiosity Mars rover landed safely on the surface of Mars?
Why is Earth getting hotter and what does that mean for us?
Are there earthquakes on Mars – or rather, "marsquakes"? What could they teach us about the Red Planet?
How does studying wind help scientists predict weather patterns?
How can studying the soil beneath your feet help predict flash floods, grow more crops, and plan for drought?
What is sea level rise and what does it mean for our planet?