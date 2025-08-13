JavaScript is required
JPL Logo
Education
Isabel Rayas kneels down in front of the Scarecrow rover in a garage and places her hand on one of the front wheels

JPL Internships

Take part in groundbreaking missions and research at NASA's leader for robotic exploration.

Ignite your passion for exploration with a STEM internship at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. JPL internship programs are designed for college and university students from diverse backgrounds and offer a chance to take part in groundbreaking research and missions that are expanding our understanding of Earth, the solar system, and beyond. Join us and be part of something extraordinary.

Explore Programs & Apply

Quick Facts

  • Opportunities offered year-round

  • Must be enrolled in a college undergraduate or graduate program

  • Applications for summer due in March. See program info for details.

  • Minimum 3.00 cumulative GPA

  • Minimum of 10 weeks

  • U.S. citizenship or legal permanent resident status required for most programs

  • Additional opportunities available from JPL Jobs and NASA Internships

A group of interns sits in JPL's mission control and one raises his hand to ask a question.
Internships

Internships FAQ

Get answers to the most commonly asked questions about JPL internship programs.

Three interns pose together in front of the NASA meatball holding JPL and NASA signs.
Internships

How to Get a JPL Internship

Read our guide to the world of JPL internships and how to set yourself on the right trajectory.

A close-up view of a person taking notes in a spiral notebook while looking at a laptop.
Internships

Resume Guidelines

Tips and best practices for writing an effective resume from the JPL Education Office.

The JPL Internship Experience

As a JPL intern, you’ll play a hands-on role in making the impossible a reality.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory holds a unique place in the universe. Learn more about us.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

"I feel like it's the coolest thing that you could ever do ... to say you're working on a project that's going to space."

Janelle Tran

Edu News

Meet JPL Interns

Read stories about interns who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible, plus get the latest internships news from JPL Education.

Read More

More Opportunities