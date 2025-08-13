JPL Internships
Take part in groundbreaking missions and research at NASA's leader for robotic exploration.
Ignite your passion for exploration with a STEM internship at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. JPL internship programs are designed for college and university students from diverse backgrounds and offer a chance to take part in groundbreaking research and missions that are expanding our understanding of Earth, the solar system, and beyond. Join us and be part of something extraordinary.
Quick Facts
Opportunities offered year-round
Must be enrolled in a college undergraduate or graduate program
Applications for summer due in March. See program info for details.
Minimum 3.00 cumulative GPA
Minimum of 10 weeks
U.S. citizenship or legal permanent resident status required for most programs
Additional opportunities available from JPL Jobs and NASA Internships
Internships FAQ
Get answers to the most commonly asked questions about JPL internship programs.
How to Get a JPL Internship
Read our guide to the world of JPL internships and how to set yourself on the right trajectory.
Internships FAQ
Get answers to the most commonly asked questions about JPL internship programs.
How to Get a JPL Internship
Read our guide to the world of JPL internships and how to set yourself on the right trajectory.
The JPL Internship Experience
As a JPL intern, you’ll play a hands-on role in making the impossible a reality.
"I feel like it's the coolest thing that you could ever do ... to say you're working on a project that's going to space."