JPL Data Science

The unprecedented scale, diversity, and velocity of data generated by NASA missions have made data science and artificial intelligence foundational to JPL’s future. From deep-space observatories and planetary missions to Earth science, autonomy, and mission operations, data is now a primary scientific and engineering asset. As a Federally Funded Research and Development Center (FFRDC), JPL is uniquely positioned to transform this data into enduring national capability—bridging breakthrough research, mission execution, and long-term stewardship.

JPL has built a world-class data science and AI capability that spans the full mission lifecycle. Our teams research, develop, and deploy cutting-edge approaches in data science, machine learning, foundation models, and scalable computing—working side by side with scientists, engineers, and mission operators. These capabilities enable new modes of discovery, more autonomous and resilient missions, faster insight from complex data, and innovative applications that extend well beyond any single project or program.

By integrating AI directly into science workflows, mission operations, and engineering systems, JPL is advancing a data-driven future of exploration—one that accelerates discovery, reduces mission risk, and unlocks new opportunities across space and Earth science. This work reflects JPL’s FFRDC mandate: to develop reusable, trusted capabilities that serve NASA’s long-term mission, advance the state of the art, and transfer innovation responsibly to the broader ecosystem.

JPL’s core data science and AI capability areas include:

Machine learning and AI, including integration of foundation models and generative AI

Scalable data and computing architectures and systems

Information and knowledge architectures (metadata, ontologies, and semantic models)

Statistical and uncertainty-aware methodologies for scientific inference

Advanced visualization and human-machine interaction

Data stewardship, preservation, and long-term mission data management

Across JPL, these capabilities are being realized through a growing portfolio of initiatives, pilots, and mission-embedded deployments. Together, they form a connected data science ecosystem that supports today’s missions while laying the groundwork for the next generation of discovery.

We invite you to explore JPL’s data science and AI universe—and the innovations shaping the future of exploration.