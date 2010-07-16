This animation shows the progress of the WISE all-sky survey over time. WISE, or NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, is perched up in the sky like a wise, old owl, scanning the whole sky one-and-a-half times in infrared light.

Transcript WISE Eyes the Whole Sky



Voice of Robert Hurt, Visualization Scientist, Caltech



NASA's Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer, or WISE, has now completed its initial coverage of the entire sky.



This map shows the survey's ongoing progress with red indicating regions of greatest coverage.



NASA. Jet Propulsion Laboratory. California Institute of Technology.