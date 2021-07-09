Mission Category: Mission. | current Category: current.

Mission Category: Mission. | current Category: current.

SPHEREx

The Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer (SPHEREx) mission will provide the first all-sky spectral survey. Over a two-year planned mission, the SPHEREx Observatory will collect data on more than 450 million galaxies along with more than 100 million stars in the Milky Way in order to explore the origins of the universe. .

Launch date: 2025