Building 180 Breaks Ground

In July 1962, Jet Propulsion Laboratory marked a pivotal moment of growth with the groundbreaking for a new “Central Engineering Building” — part of a broader master plan to modernize and expand the Lab’s facilities.

“The nine-story structure and an adjacent Cafeteria Building which will cost $3,250,000, is scheduled for completion early next summer,” declared the July 1962 issue of the Lab-Oratory newsletter. “It will be the first of a series of permanent buildings to be constructed under a recently adopted Master Planning Program.”

The planned nine-story structure, paired with an adjacent cafeteria, was designed to meet rising demand for office and laboratory space as JPL’s role in space exploration accelerated. Built to support hundreds of personnel, it reflected a move away from the Lab’s earlier, more improvised infrastructure toward long-term operational scale. The master plan emphasized efficiency and growth — addressing workspace, future expansion, and modern technology (it boasted “three automatic elevators”!). Upon completion, the building housed the Offices for the Director and his staff, the Lunar Program Office, the Planetary Program Office, Personnel offices, the Reception Center, and the Systems Division.

Today, the building is known as Building 180, one of JPL’s most iconic landmarks and home to JPL’s executive offices, key administrative functions, and a variety of other departments. Its origins underscore a broader JPL theme: breakthroughs in space exploration depend not only on spacecraft and instruments, but on the environments where teams collaborate and lead.

What began as a ceremonial groundbreaking became a lasting foundation for the leadership and coordination behind missions that reach far beyond Earth. CL#26-1119

The content presented here should be viewed in the context of the time period. Our intent is to present the history of JPL in a factual manner that uses primary resources and historical context. We recognize that some information or images do not reflect the current values, policies, and mission of JPL.