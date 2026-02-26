Author Andy Weir and Screenwriter Drew Goddard at Mission Control

Andy Weir, author of the best-selling novel “Project Hail Mary,” and Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Drew Goddard visited NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory on Feb. 25, 2026.

The duo visited JPL's Space Flight Operations Center, nicknamed the “Center of the Universe” because of its role in managing the Deep Space Network (DSN), which enables communication with spacecraft across the solar system — including Voyager 1 and 2, NASA’s longest-running mission, now collecting data from interstellar space.