Author Andy Weir and Screenwriter Drew Goddard at Mission Control

Feb. 26, 2026
Author Andy Weir and screenwriter Drew Goddard stand behind a glowing blue "VOYAGER ACE" sign in NASA JPL’s Mission Control. Large monitors in the background display deep space mission data during their visit for Project Hail Mary.

Andy Weir, author of the best-selling novel “Project Hail Mary,” and Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Drew Goddard visited NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory on Feb. 25, 2026.  

The duo visited JPL's Space Flight Operations Center, nicknamed the “Center of the Universe” because of its role in managing the Deep Space Network (DSN), which enables communication with spacecraft across the solar system — including Voyager 1 and 2, NASA’s longest-running mission, now collecting data from interstellar space.