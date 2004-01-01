NASA
Jet Propulsion Laboratory
California Institute of Technology
Skip Navigation
menu and search
Jet Propulsion Laboratory
California Institute of Technology
close menu
menu
about JPL
about JPL
executive council
history
annual reports
contact us
opportunities
public events
overview
tours
lecture series
speakers bureau
team competitions
special events
education
Intern
Learn
Teach
News
Events
news
latest news
press kits
fact sheets
media information
blog
missions
current
past
future
proposed
all
galleries
images
videos
infographics
audio
apps
Follow JPL
All
News
| December 31, 1969
You Might Also Like