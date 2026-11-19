NASA’s Voyager 1 probe, humanity’s farthest-flying spacecraft, has reached one light-day from Earth, after more than 49 years of constant travel. A light-day is the distance light travels in 24 hours, equaling about 16.1 billion miles (25.9 billion kilometers). The spacecraft achieved the milestone at 2:16 a.m. PST (5:16 a.m. EST) Nov. 18.

Voyager team members at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, managed by Caltech, heard from the probe 24 hours later, the time it took for the spacecraft’s radio signal traveling at the speed of light to reach Earth, early Thursday.

“Traveling a light-day is a singular feat for a spacecraft, but Voyager is so much more than a distant traveler. The Voyager mission would be remarkable just for what it contributed to planetary science with the Grand Tour of the outer planets,” said Joe Westlake, director, Heliophysics Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “But it went on to become central to NASA’s fleet of heliophysics missions offering insights into the star that we all revolve around, the Sun.”

Scientists use light to measure the vast distances of space. Light travels at about 186,000 miles (299,000 kilometers) a second in a vacuum. A ray of sunlight passing Earth takes about 1.3 seconds to reach the Moon, about four hours to reach Neptune, and another 20 hours to reach Voyager 1. For comparison, a light-year is 5.88 trillion miles (9.46 trillion kilometers).

Even though the team has not received science and engineering data from Voyager 1 since Nov. 14, the spacecraft is sending what is called a carrier signal, which typically conveys that data to Earth. Mission engineers used the carrier signal and trajectory calculations to confirm the light-day milestone. They continue to analyze the issue impacting the science and engineering data.

Humanity’s only probes in interstellar space, Voyager 1 and its twin, Voyager 2, launched in 1977 to take advantage of a rare planetary alignment. Managed by JPL, they were only the third and fourth spacecraft to visit Jupiter and Saturn, and the first to return high-resolution imagery, transforming our understanding of these worlds and their moons. Voyager 2 went on to study the ethereal ice giants, Neptune and Uranus. Both spacecraft continue to measure changes in the Sun’s magnetic field across vast distances.

“Voyager 1 crossing the light-day threshold is yet another historic feat on an extraordinary voyage of discovery,” said Dave Gallagher, JPL director. “Above all, this milestone stands as a testament to the exceptional teams who built, programmed, and fly these spacecraft today, and who have overcome countless challenges to keep them connected to Earth across the vastness of space. As NASA pushes toward new frontiers in human and robotic exploration, Voyager and the people behind its success continue to inspire us to reach farther and dream bigger.”

In addition to their suite of scientific instruments, the Voyager probes carry a Golden Record, a gold-plated copper phonograph compiling images and sounds from Earth, as a message to any advanced civilization that might one day find it.

“Nearly half a century after leaving Earth, the Voyager mission continues to push the boundaries of human exploration. Its epic journey reflects the vision of Ed Stone, the Caltech physicist and JPL director who guided the mission for decades, and the curiosity and tenacity of generations of scientists and engineers who have carried that vision forward,” said Ray Jayawardhana, president, Caltech. “Beyond its immense contributions to science, Voyager also captures something profound about the human spirit. We may never know where its journey will ultimately lead, but it will venture on, an enduring affirmation that humanity was here and we yearned to explore.”