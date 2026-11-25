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NASA’s Europa Clipper will soon swing past Earth before making a yearslong beeline for Jupiter, where the orbiter will probe whether the ocean beneath its moon Europa’s icy shell has the ingredients for life. The flyby will offer a propellant-saving boost and an opportunity to prepare for the science-gathering that lies ahead.
The largest spacecraft NASA has launched into deep space, Europa Clipper will come within about 1,950 to 2,133 miles (3,140 to 3,450 kilometers) of Earth on Thursday, Dec. 3, with its closest approach west of Africa at 3:14 p.m. EST. Harnessing our planet’s gravity will effectively slingshot the 12,800-pound (6,000-kilogram) spacecraft toward Jupiter, where it will begin orbiting the gas giant in April 2030.
As it flies by Earth, Europa Clipper will even be observable with relatively large hobby telescopes for those near the closest approach trajectory, notably in southern Europe and in Africa.
Called gravity assists, flybys like these take advantage of a planet or moon’s orbital momentum to change the spacecraft’s speed and trajectory. In March 2025, Europa Clipper sailed 550 miles (884 kilometers) above Mars’ surface, using the Red Planet’s gravitational pull to pump the brakes and reshape its orbit around the Sun. With Earth’s help, the mission aims to gain speed and alter its trajectory a bit more.
“We’re coming down into the gravity well of Earth, following its curve, and shooting out again,” said Robert Pappalardo, Europa Clipper’s project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. “The spacecraft is able to get pulled by the gravity of the planet and continue on its way — now with a slightly changed trajectory and moving faster than it was before.”
While navigators are relying on the gravity assist to help save propellant, scientists will also take advantage of the opportunity to calibrate the spacecraft’s suite of science instruments. All nine of Europa Clipper’s instruments will be turned on and collecting data during the flyby, marking another crucial mission milestone.
Teams will compare the data they acquire during the flyby with existing Earth data and fine-tune their instruments as needed. It’s an important learning experience as well.
“We’re practicing the intricacies of the operation, but we’re also practicing how to work together to produce the best science,” said JPL’s Erin Leonard, Europa Clipper project staff scientist. “The things we practice now will set us up for success at Europa.”
Science toolbox
The calibration efforts of the Earth flyby are especially important for the Europa Clipper Magnetometer, which will study how Jupiter’s magnetic field interacts with Europa and aims to confirm the presence of the vast ocean believed to be beneath the moon’s icy shell.
“The magnetometer measures variations in the magnetic field as we’re orbiting Jupiter, but we need to pin these observations to something we know to understand the actual value that it’s measuring,” Pappalardo said. “The flyby will enable us to calibrate the instrument absolutely, using its observations at Earth to refine other calibrations done before launch and in flight.”
The E-THEMIS (Europa Clipper Thermal Emission Imaging System) instrument will scan Earth every eight hours as the spacecraft approaches. When it was activated during the mission’s Mars flyby, the instrument captured the planet in infrared. At Europa, it will track the moon’s warm regions to determine where water is closest to — or may even have erupted onto — its surface.
The science team also will compare Earth observations from the Europa-UVS (Europa-Ultraviolet Spectrograph), an instrument that will study the icy moon’s atmosphere and surface, to those of another NASA mission, Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. The latter will train its LAMP (Lyman-Alpha Mapping Project) instrument on Earth during Europa Clipper’s flyby to study our planet’s geocorona, the outermost part of the atmosphere, to better understand how atoms are escaping that region.
“Europa has its own type of atmospheric corona composed of escaping hydrogen and other atoms,” said Southwest Research Institute’s Kurt Retherford, principal investigator for LAMP, the Europa-UVS, and the UVS instrument on the ESA (European Space Agency) Juice (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer) mission. “These Earth observations made at multiple vantage points by different spacecraft are a good test run for how we aim to do the same at Jupiter.”
The team is eager to see how the instruments perform — and to share what they see.
“It’s super-exciting when we actually do get to collect data that’s really meaningful to the instruments, and get to share it with other people,” Leonard said. “This is Earth, and everyone understands what that data means. Imagine what it’s going to be able to show you about Europa.”
When Europa Clipper approaches its destination, it will use the gravitational pull of another Jovian moon, Ganymede, to slow down and be captured by Jupiter’s gravity. During its subsequent flybys of Europa, the spacecraft will determine the thickness of its icy shell, investigate Europa’s composition, and characterize its geology. The mission’s findings will help scientists better understand the potential for habitable worlds beyond our own.
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More about Europa Clipper
Managed by Caltech in Pasadena, California, NASA JPL leads the development of the Europa Clipper mission in partnership with the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington. The main spacecraft body was designed by APL in collaboration with JPL and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. The Planetary Missions Program Office at NASA Marshall executes program management of the Europa Clipper mission.
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