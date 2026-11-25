Science toolbox

The calibration efforts of the Earth flyby are especially important for the Europa Clipper Magnetometer, which will study how Jupiter’s magnetic field interacts with Europa and aims to confirm the presence of the vast ocean believed to be beneath the moon’s icy shell.

“The magnetometer measures variations in the magnetic field as we’re orbiting Jupiter, but we need to pin these observations to something we know to understand the actual value that it’s measuring,” Pappalardo said. “The flyby will enable us to calibrate the instrument absolutely, using its observations at Earth to refine other calibrations done before launch and in flight.”

The E-THEMIS (Europa Clipper Thermal Emission Imaging System) instrument will scan Earth every eight hours as the spacecraft approaches. When it was activated during the mission’s Mars flyby, the instrument captured the planet in infrared. At Europa, it will track the moon’s warm regions to determine where water is closest to — or may even have erupted onto — its surface.

The science team also will compare Earth observations from the Europa-UVS (Europa-Ultraviolet Spectrograph), an instrument that will study the icy moon’s atmosphere and surface, to those of another NASA mission, Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. The latter will train its LAMP (Lyman-Alpha Mapping Project) instrument on Earth during Europa Clipper’s flyby to study our planet’s geocorona, the outermost part of the atmosphere, to better understand how atoms are escaping that region.

“Europa has its own type of atmospheric corona composed of escaping hydrogen and other atoms,” said Southwest Research Institute’s Kurt Retherford, principal investigator for LAMP, the Europa-UVS, and the UVS instrument on the ESA (European Space Agency) Juice (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer) mission. “These Earth observations made at multiple vantage points by different spacecraft are a good test run for how we aim to do the same at Jupiter.”

The team is eager to see how the instruments perform — and to share what they see.

“It’s super-exciting when we actually do get to collect data that’s really meaningful to the instruments, and get to share it with other people,” Leonard said. “This is Earth, and everyone understands what that data means. Imagine what it’s going to be able to show you about Europa.”

When Europa Clipper approaches its destination, it will use the gravitational pull of another Jovian moon, Ganymede, to slow down and be captured by Jupiter’s gravity. During its subsequent flybys of Europa, the spacecraft will determine the thickness of its icy shell, investigate Europa’s composition, and characterize its geology. The mission’s findings will help scientists better understand the potential for habitable worlds beyond our own.