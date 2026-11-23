NASA invites the world behind the scenes to witness the story of Europa Clipper’s journey from a far-off vision to a cutting-edge deep space exploration mission with the release of the agency’s newest documentary, “The Europa Concept.”

The documentary will air on NASA+, the NASA app, and the agency’s website starting Monday, Nov. 23, and is coming soon to YouTube.

It took decades of science, thousands of dedicated minds, endless creativity, and a whole lot of grit to get the Europa Clipper spacecraft to the launch pad in 2024. Now the orbiter, the largest NASA has ever sent into deep space, is two years into its five-year, 1.8 billion-mile (2.9 billion-kilometer) journey to the Jupiter system, where it will conduct flybys of Europa in search of the conditions for life in the vast ocean thought to hide beneath the moon’s icy surface.

“The things we will learn from Europa Clipper will be so sensational, so fantastic, that everyone will be screaming for the next mission,” said Curt Niebur, program scientist in the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “The only thing that matters is that we learn enough that we, in the broadest sense, want to do it again somewhere else — because that’s what exploration is.”

Following a team of dedicated engineers and scientists on their yearslong efforts, the documentary captures how they developed a mission to Europa and built a spacecraft capable of surviving one of the most punishing radiation environments in our solar system. A product of Jupiter’s powerful magnetic field, that same radiation may have contributed to creating a potentially habitable environment on Europa.

The moon, an object of fascination since its discovery by Galileo Galilei in 1610, only began to reveal its secrets with data obtained by NASA’s Pioneer 10 in 1973, followed the next year by Pioneer 11. But humanity didn’t get its first detailed look at Europa until Voyager 1’s flyby in 1979. More detailed glimpses of the moon followed from the agency’s Voyager 2, Galileo, Cassini, and Juno missions, each helping illuminate the way for Europa Clipper.

Work officially began on the mission at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California in 2013, initiating an 11-year trek to build the spacecraft and its suite of nine science instruments in time to launch during a specific period of planetary alignment. Along the way, the team encountered plenty of unforeseen challenges, including a global pandemic and, just before launch on Oct. 14, 2024, a Category 5 hurricane and tornadoes near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.