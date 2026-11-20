Thursday, Sept. 14
Friday, Sept. 15: End of Mission
-- Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters, Washington
-- Michael Watkins, director, JPL
-- Earl Maize, Cassini project manager, JPL
-- Linda Spilker, Cassini project scientist, JPL
-- Julie Webster, spacecraft operations chief, JPL
To participate in either news conference by phone, media must contact Andrew Good at andrew.c.good@jpl.nasa.gov or 818-393-2433 by one hour before each of the briefings' start time. To attend the Sept. 13 and Sept. 15 news conferences in person, media must have credentials arranged in advance. Media and the public also may ask questions during the news conferences using #askNASA.
To watch the news conferences and commentary online, visit:
https://www.nasa.gov/live
http://www.youtube.com/nasajpl/live
For media, there are additional streaming links at:
https://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/mission/grand-finale/for-media/
Newsroom
The newsroom hours are:
Wednesday, Sept. 13: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT
Thursday, Sept. 14: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT
Friday, Sept. 15: 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. PDT
Interview Opportunities
For interviews with mission team members at JPL, media with pre-arranged JPL credentials may schedule interviews in the JPL newsroom or by calling 818-354-5011. Offsite media may schedule phone or Skype interviews by calling 818-354-5011.
JPL Tours
On Sept. 13, tours of JPL mission control are available to media. Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Media wishing to join a tour must have a JPL media credential and must make a reservation with the JPL Media Relations Office at 818-354-5011, or sign up in person at the JPL Newsroom.
Resources
A Grand Finale toolkit is available at:
https://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/mission/grand-finale/overview/
A press kit is available, along with livestream links for various Cassini events, at:
https://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/mission/grand-finale/for-media/
Video for the Cassini mission is available for download at:
https://vimeo.com/album/4649677
The Cassini-Huygens mission is a cooperative project of NASA, ESA (European Space Agency) and the Italian Space Agency. JPL manages the mission for NASA's Science Mission Directorate. JPL designed, developed and assembled the Cassini orbiter.
Follow the mission on social media at:
http://www.twitter.com/CassiniSaturn
Dwayne Brown / Laurie Cantillo
202-358-1726 / 202-358-1077
dwayne.c.brown@nasa.gov / laura.l.cantillo@nasa.gov
Preston Dyches
818-354-7013
2017-226