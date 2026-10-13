Slice of History: 90 Years of JPL — One Celebration at a Time

Over the decades, JPL’s work has taken spacecraft to planets across the solar system, landed rovers on Mars, peered into the universe, and helped scientists better understand Earth. But alongside those historic achievements is another part of JPL’s story: the people who have made it all possible.

And what better day to celebrate that history than Halloween?

Oct. 31 has long been a day for JPLers to mark the Laboratory’s birthday with cakes, costumes, and plenty of creativity. From homemade creations to cakes inspired by spacecraft and missions, these celebrations offer a glimpse into the spirit and camaraderie that have been part of life at JPL for generations.

Halloween costumes have provided another opportunity for JPLers to let their imaginations take flight. Over the years, employees have dressed as characters, creatures, spacecraft, and science inspired creations, bringing a playful spirit to a place known for taking its work very seriously.

These traditions may seem small compared with launching a spacecraft or landing a rover on another planet, but they are part of JPL’s history, too. They reflect the people behind the missions and the sense of community that has helped the Laboratory thrive through nine decades of exploration.

As JPL celebrates its 90th birthday, take a look back at some of the cakes and Halloween costumes that have marked the occasion over the years. They are a reminder that while JPL’s sights have always been set on the stars, there has always been plenty to celebrate right here on Earth.