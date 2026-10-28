Map Showing Potential Origins of Martian Meteorite Teghaza 001

This global map of Mars shows 13 locations that match the mineralogy and chemistry of Teghaza 001, one of the most ancient Martian meteorites ever found on Earth. While scientists can never know for sure where a Martian meteorite originated, Teghaza 001 includes clues that link it to highlands in the southern hemisphere of the Red Planet.

The base map of this image was produced with data from the Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter instrument aboard NASA’s Mars Global Surveyor mission. Scientists used data from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter to identify areas of the map (noted with white circles) that have similar mineralogy and chemistry as Teghaza 001.