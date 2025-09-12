Ionospheric Remote Sensing at JPL

For more than twenty-five years, JPL has played a central role in the development of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) contribution to GNSS, namely, the WAAS, helping to render GPS safe and reliable for use in aircraft navigation over North America. We perform research on understanding ionospheric disturbances and mitigating their impact on the GNSS. In particular, we provide expertise concerning ionospheric phenomena that occur on different spatial scales: large, mesoscale disturbances that can adversely influence the accuracy of GNSS user position estimates, and small-scale irregularities that can cause scintillation and loss of signal, which in turn can result in an interruption of GNSS service. The evolution of WAAS methodology for mitigating threats to positioning accuracy posed by the ionosphere has been critically dependent upon IonoSTAGE (Ionospheric Slant TEC Analysis using GNSS-based Estimation), a software package developed at JPL that performs analysis and visualization of ionospheric slant TEC derived from GNSS measurements. IonoSTAGE is currently the primary code on which the FAA relies to construct its ionospheric threat model. This threat model contains tabulated corrections used to augment the confidence bounds of estimated vertical delays, broadcast at regularly-spaced points on an ionospheric grid over North America. These broadcast confidence bounds are used to calculate error bounds on a WAAS user’s position, thereby protecting the user from the worst-case threats posed by irregularities that escape detection by the system. In addition to generating each WAAS ionospheric threat model, IonoSTAGE has contributed to the development and implementation of the WAAS extreme and moderate storm detectors. The point of contact for WAAS support is Dr. Lawrence Sparks.