Emergency Page
Check here for updates during an emergency
JPL will post information on this page for the Lab community during an emergency. The page is accessible on and off Lab without logging into the JPL network.
Telephone Numbers:
Emergencies, JPL landline – 911
Emergencies, Cell phone or external – (818) 393-3333 or (818) 354-3333
Immediate Mishap and Close Call (IMACC) Reporting Line 24/7 – (818) 354-2141
Non-Emergency Medical Assistance – (818) 354-3319
Employee Emergency Action Plan:
https://psd.jpl.nasa.gov/emergency/response/workplace/employeeactionplan/