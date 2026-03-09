Emergency Page

JPL will post information on this page for the Lab community during an emergency. The page is accessible on and off Lab without logging into the JPL network.

Telephone Numbers:

Emergencies, JPL landline – 911

Emergencies, Cell phone or external – (818) 393-3333 or (818) 354-3333

Immediate Mishap and Close Call (IMACC) Reporting Line 24/7 – (818) 354-2141

Non-Emergency Medical Assistance – (818) 354-3319



Employee Emergency Action Plan:

https://psd.jpl.nasa.gov/emergency/response/workplace/employeeactionplan/