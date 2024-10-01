Take a Virtual Tour of JPL

Take a tour of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California without leaving home! With the JPL Virtual Tour you can explore mission control, the "cleanroom" where space robots are built, the sandbox where Mars rovers are tested, and even places that aren't open to the public on in-person tours. Learn about the facilities where spacecraft are built, tested, and operated as you click on and zoom into points of interest and get to know the leading center for robotic space exploration.